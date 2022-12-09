Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $625,000 Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

