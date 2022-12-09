Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $630,000 Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 340.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 581,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $20,823,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after buying an additional 317,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

