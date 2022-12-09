Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

