Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 701.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

HQY stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

