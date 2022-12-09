Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $638,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.18.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

