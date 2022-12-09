Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $638,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $91.00 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

