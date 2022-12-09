Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 139.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,528 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

