Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $639,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $246.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

