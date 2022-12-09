Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $649,000 Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of BFAM opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

