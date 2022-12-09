Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,252 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after buying an additional 508,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,336.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 181,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,831 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

