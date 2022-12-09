Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $657,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of News by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,976 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after buying an additional 3,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.