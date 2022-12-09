Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $657,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,225,167 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

