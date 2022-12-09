Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $678,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 35.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Polaris by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE PII opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.



