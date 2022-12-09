Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $682,000 Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 297,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,986 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.81 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.