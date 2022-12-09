Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $700,000 Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Popular were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 66,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.90 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

