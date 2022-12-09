Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Popular were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 4,587.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 216.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 130.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Popular by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 175,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

