Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $721,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Acadia Healthcare

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

