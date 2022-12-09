Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $721,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after acquiring an additional 408,877 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 965,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,248,000 after acquiring an additional 334,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 230,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 452.2% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 207,825 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Acadia Healthcare

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

