Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $730,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

