Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $730,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

