Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $733,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 224,089 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,750,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,106.0% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 123,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

EXP opened at $135.91 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

