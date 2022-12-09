Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $224.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.17.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

