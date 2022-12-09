Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $667,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 99,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

