Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,529,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

