Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

