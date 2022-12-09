Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $59,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

