Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ITT were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ITT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 62.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

