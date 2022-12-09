Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,153,000 after acquiring an additional 780,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,065,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on INN shares. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

INN stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of -39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

