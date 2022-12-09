Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 32.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 55.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $95.67 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

