Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 144,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

