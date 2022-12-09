Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 117,119 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,541,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 613,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

SWN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

