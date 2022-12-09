Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Envista were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NVST opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

