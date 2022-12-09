Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

