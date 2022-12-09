Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

