Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,755 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 18.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,991,000 after buying an additional 876,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after buying an additional 728,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $20,709,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

NYSE USFD opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

