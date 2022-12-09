Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,099 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

