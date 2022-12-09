Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,099 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ashland by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

NYSE ASH opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

