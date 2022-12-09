Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,144 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Polaris by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 60.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Polaris Stock Down 2.7 %

Polaris stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.