Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 133 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Rogers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rogers by 68.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rogers by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 16,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ROG opened at $119.91 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

