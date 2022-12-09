Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,896 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $27.10 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.