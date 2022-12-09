Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,986 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

