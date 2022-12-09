Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,127 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,207,000 after buying an additional 3,146,220 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,042,000 after acquiring an additional 515,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,632,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,759,000 after purchasing an additional 314,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26,331.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,907,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

