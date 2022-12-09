Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,140 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EME stock opened at $150.83 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

