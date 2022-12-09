Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,383 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Envista were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Envista by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Envista by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envista by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NVST opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

