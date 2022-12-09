Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,864 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

