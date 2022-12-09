Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,079 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:KW opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

