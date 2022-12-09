Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,463 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.