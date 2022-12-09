Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 375 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $46,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 376,267 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after acquiring an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.81 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $101.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

