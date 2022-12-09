Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 396 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $246.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

