Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,264 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 439,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 1,177,444 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 43.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,110,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 639,567 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

